Labourer arrested for raping mentally challenged neighbour in Delhi's Jafrabad

Labourer arrested for raping neighbour in Delhi

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Mar 11 2023, 20:29 ist
  • updated: Mar 11 2023, 20:33 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A 30-year-old labourer was arrested for allegedly raping his neighbour in northeast Delhi's Jafrabad area, police said on Saturday.

The accused has been identified as Saddam Hussain, a resident of Gopalganj in Bihar, they said.

The incident took place Wednesday, when the woman, who is mentally challenged, had gone to Hussain's room, who lived on the same floor of the building, to ask him to return Rs 75 he owed her.

The alleged rape that took place in a building near Holi Chowk, Vijay Park, Maujpur was reported to police on Thursday at 8.42 pm.

When police went to the house, they found the woman was mentally challenged and took her for a medical examination, which confirmed rape, police said.

In her statement, the victim said that she lives with her parents and a sibling in a first-floor rented accommodation in Maujpur. Her father is an e-rickshaw driver and her mother works in a jeans packing firm in Gandhi Nagar. Her brother runs a pan shop in Shahdara, police said.

The woman told about the incident to her mother when she returned home in the evening.

After the incident, Hussain had boarded a bus from Anand Vihar to Gopalganj but was nabbed in Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh, Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Joy Tirkey said.

