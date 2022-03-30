Labourer buried alive at under-construction site in Gurugram

Labourer buried alive at construction site in Gurugram

Four other labourers had a narrow escape in the incident

PTI
PTI, Gurugram,
  • Mar 30 2022, 02:02 ist
  • updated: Mar 30 2022, 02:02 ist
The incident took place after the mud caved in. Credit: IANS Photo

A 22-year-old labourer died on Tuesday morning after being buried under a mound of soil at an under-construction building in Gurugram Sector 84, police said.

Another person was rescued by other labourers working in the basement of the building, police said, adding that the incident took place after the mud caved in. Four other labourers had a narrow escape in the incident.

The deceased was identified as Gajender, who hailed from Uttar Pradesh.

According to police, Gajender was taken out from the mound by fire personnel after 40 minutes and was taken to the civil hospital where he was declared brought dead.

Police said they are yet to lodge an FIR in the case.

“We have informed the deceased's family and are waiting for them to file a complaint. Action will be taken as per the law,” said Rajender Singh, SHO of Khedki Daula police station.

