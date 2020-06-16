LAC Clash: Train, which was to leave with Leh-bound workers from Jharkhand, postponed

Shortly after the violent face-off between Indian and Chinese soldiers near the Line of Actual Control (LAC), a special train, which was supposed to carry around 1,200 workers from Jharkhand and leave Dumka railway station on Tuesday evening for Udhampur in Jammu and Kashmir, was postponed.

Though no official explanation was given behind this abrupt deferment, sources said this could possibly be against the backdrop of simmering tensions following clash between Indian and Chinese soldiers at LAC.

The special train was arranged by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) as these workers were supposed to work for BRO and help construct an all-weather road connecting Leh city with the LAC in eastern Ladakh.

It is this road construction activity at LAC which has become the bone of contention between the two countries.

Amid standoff, the BRO had asked the Hemant Soren government to facilitate the travel of over 11,000 workers to Leh-Ladakh who could help construct a road near LAC. The first such batch of around 1,500 workers left on June 13 when Soren flagged off the train at Dumka railway station.

“Today the second batch of over 1200 workers was supposed to leave by a special train from Dumka to J-K. But it has been postponed. The next date of their travel has not been fixed yet,” the Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Dumka, Rajeshwari B, told DH over the phone on Tuesday.