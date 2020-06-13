LAC stand-off: 'Disengagement' starts from Galwan Valley where China accused India of trespassing

The talks between military officials of India and China resulted in phased disengagements by both sides on the stand-off points along their disputed boundary – beginning with the Galwan River area, where the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) had accused the Indian Army of trespassing into its territory.

Gen M M Naravane, the chief of the Indian Army, on Saturday said that the “entire situation” along India’s border with China was “under control”. He said that the military officials of India and China had a “series of talks”. India was hopeful that “continued dialogue” with China would resolve the stand-offs along the entire stretch of the Line of Actual Control (LAC) – the de facto border between the two nations.

Also Read: India hopes 'continued dialogue' with China will end stand-off along LAC

“Both sides are disengaging in a phased manner starting from the north in the Galwan River area where a lot of disengagements have happened,” Gen Naravane told journalists in Dehradun. “We have a fruitful dialogue which will continue and the situation will keep improving as we go on.”

The Galwan Valley – one of the scenes of the 1962 India-China war – is the area, where the Chinese PLA had last month accused the Indian Army of illegally trespassing into its area and building “defence facilities”. The Global Times, a newspaper run by the Communist Party of China, on May 18 reported that the Chinese PLA had “bolstered border control measures and made necessary moves” in response to construction of defence facilities by the Indian Army in Galwan Valley. It had indicated that Indian Army’s activities in Galwan Valley had triggered the current stand-off along the LAC in eastern Ladakh.

Also Read: India's bridge, China's bunker block road to detente on LAC

"We are hopeful that through the continued dialogue we are having, all perceived differences that we (India and China) have will be set to rest. Everything is under control,” Gen Naravane said while responding to questions by media-persons on efforts to defuse tension along India-China disputed boundary in eastern Ladakh. He, however, did not mention about the situation along the LAC near the Pangong Tso lake, where the stand-off was still continuing.

Sources in New Delhi said that what had made it difficult to fully resolve the stand-off was the Chinese PLA’s refusal to withdraw troops from “Finger 4” area on the northern bank of the Pangong Tso lake and to demolish the bunker and the moat-like structure it built to deny Indian Army personnel access to Finger 8 – an area they had been regularly patrolling before tension had escalated following a scuffle between the soldiers of the two nations on May 5.

The Indian Army too did not withdraw additional troops it had deployed on the bank of the lake over the past few weeks in response to the transgression by the Chinese Army, sources told DH.