Lack of Covid-19 care facilities for lawyers complete failure of state: Delhi HC

The Delhi High Court on Friday said it was the complete failure of the state, as a group of lawyers, led by Bar Council of Delhi chairman Ramesh Gupta, sought help to find medical facilities for advocates afflicted with Covid-19.

Senior advocate Gupta and another counsel broke down before the court, asking it to come to their rescue.

A bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Rekha Palli said they understood the pain which the lawyers were going through and termed the situation as a failure of the state.

“We understand your pain. We are going through the same. This surge of Covid has such a huge number...nobody could have imagined that this will attack us in this way... Finances are not the issue here. The problem is infrastructure," the bench said.

The bench pointed out "the problem is we don’t have doctors, nurses, attendants, oxygen and medicines. It is a complete failure of the state."

"It is getting tougher for us," the bench added.

Gupta, representing the petition lawyer, submitted that a private hospital has agreed to give medical treatment to lawyers but it only has oxygen beds and not ICU beds and urged the court to attach them with a hospital which can provide them critical care in case of need.

Delhi government standing counsel Santosh Kumar Tripathi also became emotional while informing the court about a lawyer friend’s demise due to Covid-19 and said “daily we are losing our dear ones”.

During the hearing, the bench said the people to avoid black marketing of essential supplies.

“It is a war, as a society and community, we cannot let people suffer because of other’s greed who are indulging in black marketing. This creates artificial scarcity. People in desperation have to buy oxygen cylinders and medicines in black. That money is of no use. We have to bring out best and not our worst at this time," the bench said.