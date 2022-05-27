Ladakh accident: PM Modi says all possible assistance being given to those affected

Ladakh accident: PM Modi says assistance being given

26 soldiers were on their way from the transit camp in Partapur to a forward location in sub-sector Hanif when the accident took place

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • May 27 2022, 19:29 ist
  • updated: May 27 2022, 19:38 ist
PM Narendra Modi. Credit: PTI file photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday expressed anguish over the road accident in Ladakh in which seven army personnel lost their lives and said all possible assistance is being given to those affected.

Seven Army soldiers were killed and 19 others injured in the Tuktuk sector of Ladakh on Friday when the vehicle they were travelling in skidded off the road and fell into the Shyok river, Army officials said.

"Anguished by the bus accident in Ladakh in which we have lost our brave army personnel," Modi said in a tweet.

"My thoughts are with the bereaved families. I hope those injured recover at the earliest. All possible assistance is being given to the affected," he said.

According to the officials, 26 soldiers were on their way from the transit camp in Partapur to a forward location in sub-sector Hanif when the accident took place.

Check out DH's latest videos

