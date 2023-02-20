Ladakh issues advisory on avalanches, shuts two passes

Ladakh administration issues advisory on avalanches, closes Khardungla, Changla passes for traffic after 4 pm

The commuters are hereby advised to undertake their journey during the period only after confirming the status of the road from police control room

PTI
PTI, Jammu,
  • Feb 20 2023, 17:07 ist
  • updated: Feb 20 2023, 17:09 ist
Representative Image. Credit: PTI Photo

As a precautionary move, the administration on Monday ordered closure of highest motorable passes of Khardungla and Changla in Ladakh after 4 pm and issued an advisory of frequent avalanches in the regions, officials said.

"Light snowfall and avalanches occurs frequently at Khardungla and Changla passes during these days," Chief executive officer (CEO), District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) said in an order.

"In view of this, it is hereby ordered that both Khardungla and Changla passes shall be closed after 4 PM for vehicular traffic from both sides till further order."

The commuters are hereby advised to undertake their journey during the period only after confirming the status of the road from police control room, the order added.

