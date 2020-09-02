Ladakh anxious as tension escalates along LAC with China

Amid tensions escalating between the armies of India and China along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh, the situation in the newly created Union Territory remains tense with people anxious about the future

The Indian army’s counter-offensive in Pangong Tso on August 29-30 night has ensured that its troops are now dominating heights along its side of the LAC and monitoring the Chinese movement.

However, in Leh town and its adjoining areas, people are worried and anxious. “People are anxious about the future as to how the situation will develop,” former minister Chering Dorjey, said.

He said the access to forward areas of eastern Ladakh has been restricted with communication services, including mobile networks, snapped.

A local scribe told DH over the phone that the situation seems extremely tense along the LAC and there is no exact information as the mobile phone communication has been blocked in the area near Chushol.

Also read: Chinese PLA flouts military ethics, makes fresh provocative move during flag meeting to defuse tension

“The situation seems to be dire and the possibility of further escalation can’t be ruled out,” he said adding that there has been increased troop movement and vehicles transporting artillery in the recent days.

Since the last few days hundreds of army vehicles carrying troops and other artillery were seen moving towards Ladakh from Kashmir resulting in the interruption of the civilian traffic movement on major highways.

According to the locals living along the strategic 434-km long Srinagar-Leh national highway, which passes through Ganderbal district in central Kashmir, they haven’t seen such an increase in troop movement since the Kargil war in 1999.

Reportedly as of now, armies of India and China are matching each other in strength with the Indian Army ready to repel any Chinese aggression along the 1597-km-long LAC in cold desert Ladakh.

Also read: China seeks to set up military logistic facilities in about a dozen countries: Pentagon