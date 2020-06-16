India-China face-off: Alert in some Himachal districts

Ladakh face-off: Alert issued in Himachal Pradesh's Lahaul-Spiti and Kinnaur districts

PTI
PTI, Shimla,
  • Jun 16 2020, 21:59 ist
  • updated: Jun 16 2020, 22:01 ist

The Himachal Pradesh Police has issued an alert in Lahaul-Spiti and Kinnaur districts, which border China, in view of the violent clash between Indian and Chinese troops in eastern Ladakh’s Galwan Valley, an official said on Tuesday.

An Indian Army officer and two soldiers were killed during the incident on Monday.

State police spokesperson Khushal Sharma said an alert and an advisory have been issued to Kinnaur and Lahaul-Spiti districts to take all precautionary measures to ensure security of local population and also to collect intelligence so as to plan the future course of action.

All state intelligence units have also been alerted in this regard, he added.

