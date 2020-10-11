Ladakh records 72 new Covid-19 cases, one death

The union territory of Ladakh reported 72 new coronavirus cases and one more death, taking the total Covid-19 cases to 5059 and fatalities to 64, an official bulletin said on Sunday.

With 87 more patients cured of the disease, the number of active cases in the region dropped to 1022 – 785 in Leh district and 237 in Kargil district, the bulletin released this morning by the directorate of health services said.

The latest Covid-related death took place in Kargil, taking the total number of fatalities in Ladakh to 64 – 38 in Kargil and 26 in Leh, it said.

Out of 72 new cases, the bulletin said 67 were detected in Leh and five in Kargil during the past 24 hours.

It said 54 patients were discharged in Leh and another 33 in Kargil on Saturday after they recovered from the infection, taking the total number of recovered patients in the UT to 3973.