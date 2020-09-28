Ladakh reports 10 fresh Covid-19 cases, one death

One more patient succumbed to coronavirus in Ladakh, taking the death toll to 58 in the Union Territory, while the infection tally reached 4,103 with 10 fresh cases, officials said on Monday.

Fourteen patients were discharged after being cured of the contagion during the past 24 hours, they said.

With the death of one more patient from Covid-19 in Kargil district, the total number of fatalities in Ladakh has gone up to 58 -- 34 in Kargil and 24 in Leh district.

Five residents each in Leh and Kargil tested positive for the virus on Sunday, taking the total number of cases in the region to 4,103, the officials said.

Thirteen patients have recovered from the infection and subsequently discharged in Leh, and another in Kargil, bringing down the number of active cases to 1,013 -- 607 in Leh and 406 in Kargil.