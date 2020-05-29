Ladakh reports 20 fresh COVID-19 positive cases; Tally rises to 74

In a sudden spurt, 20 fresh COVID-19 positive cases were reported from Ladakh on Saturday, taking the total number of cases in the Union Territory (UT) to 74.

“17 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Kargil,” Ladakh’s Commissioner Secretary, Health Rigzin Samphel tweeted.

He said three more positive cases were reported in Leh, adding that most of the new cases had travelled in the same bus from Delhi.

As per the media bulletin, the total number of positive cases of COVID-19 has risen to 74 with 43 patients recovered so far. It said the total number of active cases in Ladakh is 31 including 26 in Kargil and five in Leh.

On May 3, Ladakh had reported 18 COVID-19 positive cases and today’s 20 is its biggest single-day spike.

Kargil district was declared COVID-19 free on May 15 after the last two patients, including a two-year-old boy, were declared cured and subsequently discharged. However, on May 23, three fresh COVID-19 positive cases were reported from Kargil.

The UT, which has a population of 2.74 lakh (2011 census), was one of the first few regions in the country to report a positive coronavirus case. The first two positive cases in the UT were reported on March 7 with both the patients having travel history to Iran.