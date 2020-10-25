Ladakh reports 73 new Covid-19 cases, three deaths

Ladakh recorded three more coronavirus-related fatalities and 73 new cases, taking the death toll to 71 and infection tally to 5,913, officials said on Sunday.

All the three deaths were reported from Leh during the past 24 hours, raising the toll in the district to 33, while rest of the 38 fatalities had taken place in Kargil district, they said.

Of the new cases, the officials said 65 people tested positive in Leh and eight others in Kargil.

Sixty-one patients were discharged from Leh and seven others in Kargil after successful treatment, raising the number of recovered patients to 5,052, the officials said.

They said there are only 790 active Covid-19 cases in the UT now, out of which 651 are in Leh and 139 in Kargil.