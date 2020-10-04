Ladakh row: India-China senior military commanders to meet again on October 12

The senior military commanders of India and China will hold another meeting on October 12 next to discuss ways to restart the stalled process of mutual withdrawal of troops from the scenes of the face-offs along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh.

The forthcoming meeting of the senior commanders of the Indian Army and the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) will be the seventh after the stand-off between the two sides started five months ago. This is also going to be the first after the two sides agreed to pause build-up along the LAC.

Lt. Gen. Harinder Singh, General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the 14 Corps of the Indian Army, and Maj Gen Liu Lin of the Chinese PLA will meet at Chushul close to the LAC on October 12, sources in New Delhi said.

This is going to be the last meeting Lt. Gen. Singh will have with his counterpart in the Chinese PLA before completing his term as the commander of the 14 Corps of the Indian Army. His successor Lt Gen PG K Menon had joined him in the last meeting with Major General Liu on September 21 and would do so in the seventh meeting also.

The last meeting saw both sides agreeing to stop sending more soldiers to the face-off points along the disputed boundary between the two nations in eastern Ladakh. They, however, could not end the stalemate over the withdrawal of large numbers of troops the two sides already deployed since the stand-off started.

The diplomats of India and China had a video conference last Wednesday and agreed that while the senior military commanders would meet again soon, the ground commanders of the Indian Army and the Chinese PLA would keep in touch to avoid any misunderstanding and to maintain stability along the LAC in eastern Ladakh.