Ladakh's Covid-19 death toll reaches 50; tally at 3,832

PTI
PTI, Leh,
  • Sep 22 2020, 16:09 ist
  • updated: Sep 22 2020, 16:09 ist
Representative Image. Credit: AFP Photo

The coronavirus death toll has risen to 50 in Ladakh as one more patient succumbed to the disease, while 79 new infections took the caseload to 3,832, officials said on Tuesday.

There are 1,047 active coronavirus cases in the Union Territory now, of which 591 are in Leh and 456 in Kargil district, the officials said.

A total of 2,735 patients, 71 per cent of the total caseload, have recovered till Monday evening, they said.

They said a 55-year-old patient died in Kargil district on Monday, taking the death toll to 50 – 29 in Kargil and 21 in Leh.

Out of the 79 new cases detected on Monday, 72 were in Leh and seven in Kargil, the officials said.

