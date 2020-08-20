Lady doctor hacked to death by spurned lover in Uttar Pradesh

A lady doctor has been hacked to death by a spurned lover in Uttar Pradesh after she refused to marry him. She had earned praise in the medical fraternity for performing complicated deliveries at a government medical college in coronavirus affected Agra.

The culprit, identified as Vivek Tewari, has been arrested. He is also a doctor and a medical officer at a government hospital in Uttar Pradesh's Jaluan district.

According to the police sources, Vivek and the doctor were having an affair for the past seven years.

She was pursuing her post-graduation from Agra Medical College and had stopped seeing Vivek lately as their relationship deteriorated.

On Tuesday Vivek asked her to meet him the last time as he wanted to discuss certain issues. During the meeting, he once again proposed her but she refused.

An infuriated Vivek allegedly strangled and later stabbed her several times with a knife to make sure that she was dead.

He then dumped the body at a secluded place a few kilometres away from Agra. The body was recovered on Wednesday.

On a complaint by the victim's parents, the police interrogated Vivek. ''He confessed to killing the lady doctor.....we have also recovered the knife used in the killing,'' said a senior police official in Agra.

The medical fraternity demanded that the kin of the slain doctor be given financial compensation and other facilities as she was a ''corona warrior''. ''The government should declare compensation for her....she was a Corona warrior,'' said Jitendra Kumar Saroj, a surgeon at a private medical college in Varanasi.

Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav said that the killing reflected ''complete breakdown of law and order'' in UP.