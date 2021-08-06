Teacher beats principal with sandal for harassing her

Lady teacher beats UP school principal with sandal for harassing her

In the video, the principal is seen running away to save himself from the beating while the furious teacher chases him with a sandal in hand

PTI
PTI, Gorakhpur,
  • Aug 06 2021, 22:22 ist
  • updated: Aug 06 2021, 22:22 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

A video of a school principal being thrashed with a sandal by a lady teacher for allegedly harassing her in neighbouring Siddharthnagar district has gone viral on social media, officials said.

The incident took place at Agardih primary school under Itwa Tehsil on Thursday and a probe was ordered after the teacher (shiksha mitra) registered a complaint with the basic shiksha adhikari (BSA).

According to the complaint, principal Manoj Kumar called the teacher to his office on Thursday morning and tried to harass her. When she resisted, he used derogatory language against her and asked her to leave.

The video begins with the teacher thrashing Kumar with her footwear. Moments later, the principal is seen running away to save himself from the beating while the furious teacher chases him with a sandal in hand.

The teacher gave a complaint to BSA Rajendra Singh who has asked the block education officer to probe the matter and warned that strict action will be taken against whosoever is found guilty.

