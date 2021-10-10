Lakhimpur case: Counter FIR says BJP workers killed, no mention of farmers' killing

A counter FIR was lodged by the police in connection with last week's violence at Lakhimpur Kheri which only mentioned the killing of the three BJP workers and a local scribe and nothing about the killing of the four farmers.

The FIR, which was lodged by a BJP worker identified as Sumit Jaiswal, did not name anyone but said that unidentified people killed three saffron party workers and a local scribe and indulged in rioting.

According to the FIR, Sumit was present in the function organised at union minister of state for home Ajay Mishra's native village of Banwaripur in the district on October three in which UP deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya was the chief guest.

Sumit claimed that he and another BJP worker Shubham Mishra were attacked with swords and lathis by the farmers near Tikonia while they were on way to attend the function. The driver of the vehicle Hariom was dragged out of the vehicle and brutally assaulted as a result of which he suffered serious injuries.

He further claimed that he managed to escape from the spot but came to know later that Shubham, another BJP worker and the driver were lynched by the farmers.

Police officials said that the counter FIR was lodged a day after the incident and that unidentified assailants were booked under section 302 (murder) and others of the IPC.

The police had lodged an FIR on the day of the incident in which Ajay Mishra's son Ashish Mishra had been charged with running over four farmers with his SUV at Tikonia. Ashish was arrested on Saturday night and was remanded to 14 day judicial custody.

