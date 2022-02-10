Lakhimpur Kheri incident accused Ashish Mishra granted bail

Lakhimpur Kheri case accused Ashish Mishra granted bail

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Feb 10 2022, 13:39 ist
  • updated: Feb 10 2022, 13:46 ist
Ashish Mishra, accused in the Tikonia violence case, arrives at the Crime Branch office in Lakhimpur Kheri. Credit: PTI File Photo

Ashish Mishra, son of Union minister Ajay Mishra Teni, key accused in the killing of protesting farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri was granted bail on Thursday by the Lucknow bench of Allahabad High Court..

As the polling date nears, there is resentment in the Sikh community over the Tikonia violence in which four farmers were killed last October. Four Sikh farmers were killed when an SUV allegedly linked to Ashish Mishra, son of Union minister Ajay Mishra 'Teni' mowed them down. A journalist and three others were also killed.

There are demands that Ajay Mishra be dropped from the Narendra Modi cabinet and arrested.

More to follow...

Lakhimpur Kheri
India News

