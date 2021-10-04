Lakhimpur Kheri: Opposition slams UP govt for 'throttling democracy,' not allowing leaders to visit aggrieved families

The Congress on Monday vowed to ensure that farmers win the "non-violent fight for justice", announcing a country-wide agitation and demanding the ouster of Union Minister Ajay Mishra, and joined other parties to protest against the Uttar Pradesh government not allowing Opposition leaders to go to Lakhimpur Kheri where farmers were killed during a protest.

While Priyanka Gandhi was taken into custody along with Deepender Hooda among others, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, BSP General Secretary Satish Chandra Mishra and AAP's Rajya Sabha leader Sanjay Singh were also not allowed to go to the location.

The planes of Congress Chief Ministers Bhupesh Baghel (Chhattisgarh) and Charanjit Singh Channi (Punjab) were not allowed to land in Lucknow, Congress alleged. The UP government had urged the Lucknow airport authority not to allow the arrival of Baghel, Channi and Punjab's Deputy CM Sukhjinder S Randhawa.

Four farmers and four persons in the convoy of BJP workers were killed in Lakhimpur Kheri on Sunday during violence. Farmer leaders claimed that Minister of State for Home Mishra's son Ashish was in one of the cars that allegedly knocked down some protesters opposing Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya’s visit.

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi tweeted with a hashtag 'No Fear', “Priyanka, I know that you will not retreat. They fear your courage. We will ensure that the country's 'annadatas' win this non-violent fight for justice." The BJP government is doing the “politics of crushing the farmers and finishing” them, Priyanka, who was detained in Sitapur, said.

In a statement, Congress General Secretary (Organisation) K C Venugopal said that Minister Mishra had threatened the peacefully protesting farmers with violence and alleged that it was no coincidence that his son "led the gruesome murder", as the party demanded his immediate sacking from the Union Council of Ministers and arrest of culprits.

Addressing a press conference at the Congress headquarters, senior Congress leader Rajiv Shukla said the Congress will organise country-wide agitation against the Lakhimpur incident and demanded the immediate release of Priyanka.

Criticising the UP government, "when Section 144 is in force in Lakhimpur, then why landing at Lucknow is not being allowed? Have civil rights been abolished in UP? Is a separate visa required for going to UP? Why are people being stopped? It is very unfortunate as it is a question of civil rights. Can't people go to express their condolences and to take stock of the incident. If they (BJP government) are stopping, then what is their mindset?" he was quoted by PTI as saying.

Condemning the government for not allowing BSP General Secretary Satish Chandra Mishra to go to Lakhimpur Kheri, BSP chief Mayawati said he was placed under house arrest late Sunday night at his residence in Lucknow.

"Due to the involvement of two BJP ministers, a proper government investigation, justice to the victims and strict punishment to the guilty does not seem possible. Therefore, this incident...requires a judicial inquiry," she said.

Condemning the “draconian throttling of democracy”, CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury said the BJP and Modi government have “no business to not allow political parties to reach victims of the barbarism inflicted on farmers yesterday”.

Strongly condemn this draconian throttling of democracy. https://t.co/wgm4adyGFv — Sitaram Yechury (@SitaramYechury) October 4, 2021

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said Singh, who was on his way to Lakhimpur Kheri, has been kept "halted on the roadside since late Monday night".

किसानों की हत्या कर दी गई और अब उनके परिवार से संवेदना व्यक्त करने जा रहे सांसद संजय सिंह जी को रात भर पुलिस और प्रशासन के आला अधिकारी सड़क पर रोक कर खड़े हैं. किसान के परिवार के ये आँसू भारी पड़ेंगे योगी जी! https://t.co/BOFAjM2yNg — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) October 4, 2021

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said, "only a dictator government can do this. Does the ruling BJP in UP want to end democracy? In this way, the violation of civil rights is also against the spirit of the Constitution.”

भाजपा सरकार का अमानवीय चेहरा पूरी तरह सामने आ चुका है। किसानों की मांगों को अनसुनी करना, किसान आंदोलन को तोड़ना, उन पर अत्याचार करना और फिर किसी विपक्षी दल को उनके साथ न खड़े होने देना, यह सत्ताधारी दल का लोकतंत्र विरोधी रूप है जिसकी जितनी भर्त्सना की जाए कम है।

2/2 — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) October 4, 2021

“I strongly condemn the detention of AICC general secretary Priyanka-ji and other leaders by the Uttar Pradesh Police. She is a prominent opposition leader and was on her way to meet the families of farmers who were killed yesterday in Lakhimpur Kheri district... The unlawful detention of opposition leaders is against democratic values,” he added.

विपक्षी नेताओं को गैरकानूनी तरीके से रोका जाना लोकतांत्रिक मानदंडों के खिलाफ है। पहले शांतिपूर्ण विरोध प्रदर्शन कर रहे किसानों पर भाजपा नेताओं के काफिले की गाड़ियां चढ़ाकर उनको बर्बरता से मार दिया गया, फिर विपक्षी नेताओं को वहां जाने से रोका जा रहा है, जो बिल्कुल गलत है। — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) October 4, 2021

