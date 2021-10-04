Lakhimpur Kheri violence: All you need to know

Violence erupted during a farmers’ protest on Sunday, claiming the lives of eight people, including both farmers and BJP workers, at Lakhimpur Kheri in Uttar Pradesh. The incident occurred ahead of Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya’s visit to Lakhimpur.

The violence erupted after the protesting farmers tried to block roads, stopping the Deputy CM from entering Lakhimpur. This turned out to be one of the most violent incidents since the protest over the farm laws began last year.

While there is still no clarification as to what led to the death of the eight people, farmer leaders claimed that Ashish Mishra, the son of Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra, was in one of the cars which they said knocked down some protesters who were opposing the Deputy CM's visit.

However, Union Minister Ajay Mishra claimed that three BJP workers and a driver were beaten to death by "some elements" in the protesting farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri in Uttar Pradesh after a car in which they were travelling turned turtle.

"Some elements of farmers, who were protesting, showed black flags and pelted stones on the car which turned turtle. Two farmers came under the car and died. Three BJP workers and the driver of the car were beaten to death by some people present there,” Mishra told PTI.

Expressing grief over the incident, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said the incident was “unfortunate” and “action will be taken against whosoever is responsible”, a Hindustan Times report stated.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra detained

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and other party leaders reached the Lakhimpur border early Monday to meet those injured in the violence, and the families of the deceased. However, the Congress leaders alleged that they were not allowed to meet the victims of the violence.

“We are waiting outside Lakhimpur Kheri. We have been prevented by the police from entering. We have come here to meet the victims of the violence,” Congress national secretary Dheeraj Gurjar told PTI.

"Priyanka Gandhi, Deepender Singh Hooda and other leaders were detained in Sitapur around 5 am. Stopping them in such a way is undemocratic," said Congress state president Ajay Kumar Lallu.

Akhilesh Yadav detained:

Security had been beefed up outside the residence at Vikramaditya Marg of Samajwadi Party supremo Akhilesh Yadav, who had announced that he would visit Lakhimpur.

A large police force had been deployed on Vikramaditya Marg, and police trucks had been placed to block the entire road and restrict any possible movement, not allowing the Samajwadi Party leader to visit Lakhimpur.

Police force deployed outside former Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav's residence at Vikramaditya Marg ahead of his scheduled visit to Lakhimpur Kheri where 8 people including 4 farmers died in clashes yesterday pic.twitter.com/iQf0zmCrAp — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 4, 2021

Stopped from going to Lakhimpur, Akhilesh Yadav staged a sit-in protest outside his residence before being detained by the police.

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav stage a sit-in protest outside his residence after police stopped him from going to Lakhimpur Kheri "Govt does not want any political leaders to go there. What is the Govt hiding?" he says pic.twitter.com/FN0IbYy3B3 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 4, 2021

Speaking to the media while protesting outside his residence in Lucknow, Yadav demanded the resignation of Ajay Mishra and Keshav Prasad Maurya.

"Even Britishers would not have committed the kind of atrocities this government is committing against farmers. MoS Home Ajay Mishra and Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya should resign," said Akhilesh, according to an ANI report.

FIR against Minister and his son

An FIR has been registered against Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra's son and several other persons in connection with the Lakhimpur violence.

Restrictions imposed by the UP government

Like Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Akhilesh Yadav, several opposition leaders from across the state and the country have been trying to reach out to the victims of the violence and meet their families in Lakhimpur. However, the UP government is taking stringent measures to not allow opposition leaders come anywhere close to Lakhimpur.

The Uttar Pradesh government has requested the Lucknow airport authority to not allow the arrival of Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and the Punjab Deputy CM Sukhjinder S Randhawa, who announced plans to visit Lakhimpur Kheri, in view of the violence that erupted there.

Meanwhile, mobile internet services have been suspended in parts of the violence-hit Lakhimpur district, where restrictions under CrPC section 144 -- which prohibits gathering of four or more people -- has also been imposed.

SC's reaction to the incident

Meanwhile, referring to the Lakhimpur Kheri violence incident, the Supreme Court on Monday said that nobody takes responsibility when such unfortunate incidents take place.

