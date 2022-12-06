Lakhimpur Kheri: Charges framed against Ashish Mishra

Lakhimpur Kheri violence: Charges framed against Ashish Mishra, 13 others

The court of additional district judge Sunil Kumar Verma fixed December 16 as the next date of hearing

PTI
PTI, Lakhimpur Kheri,
  • Dec 06 2022, 14:47 ist
  • updated: Dec 06 2022, 14:59 ist
Ashish Mishra. Credit: PTI Photo

A court here on Tuesday framed charges against Ashish Mishra and 13 others in connection with the October 2021 violence in Lakhimpur Kheri's Tikunia in which four farmers were killed.

Ashish Mishra Monu, son of Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Kumar Mishra, is the main accused in the case.

District government counsel (Criminal) Arvind Tripathi told PTI the court of additional district judge Sunil Kumar Verma fixed December 16 as the next date of hearing.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Ashish Mishra
Lakhimpur Kheri
India News
Uttar Pradesh

What's Brewing

What'll happen to Qatar's stadiums after the World Cup?

What'll happen to Qatar's stadiums after the World Cup?

'Harry & Meghan' Netflix docuseries opens old wounds

'Harry & Meghan' Netflix docuseries opens old wounds

NASA Orion flies over Apollo landing sites, heads home

NASA Orion flies over Apollo landing sites, heads home

Excerpt from Rushdie novel out 4 months after stabbing

Excerpt from Rushdie novel out 4 months after stabbing

B'luru: Combing ops on, but leopards play hide & seek  

B'luru: Combing ops on, but leopards play hide & seek  

 