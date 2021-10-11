UP violence: Ashish Mishra sent to 3-day police custody

Lakhimpur violence case: Ashish Mishra sent to 3-day police custody

Earlier, a court had sent Ashish Mishra to 14-day judicial custody

PTI
PTI, Lakhimpur Kheri,
  • Oct 11 2021, 17:06 ist
  • updated: Oct 11 2021, 17:34 ist
Ashish Mishra. Credit: PTI Photo

The Uttar Pradesh Police on Monday got three-day remand of Union Minister of State Ajay Mishra’s son Ashish in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case.

Eight people, including four farmers, were killed in the violence on October 3.

"Police had demanded a 14-day remand of Ashish. They have got three-day remand from October 12 to 15," senior prosecution officer SP Yadav told reporters.

Read | Lakhimpur violence: UP Cong leaders observe 'maun vrat'

The remand will end on October 15 morning.

The police remand was granted by Chief Judicial Magistrate Chintaram, with the condition that Ashish Mishra will not be harassed and his lawyer will remain present during interrogation, Yadav said.

Earlier, a court had sent Ashish Mishra to 14-day judicial custody.

