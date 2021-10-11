Lakhimpur violence case: Ashish Mishra sent to 3-day police custody

The Uttar Pradesh Police on Monday got three-day remand of Union Minister of State Ajay Mishra’s son Ashish in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case.
Eight people, including four farmers, were killed in the violence on October 3.
"Police had demanded a 14-day remand of Ashish. They have got three-day remand from October 12 to 15," senior prosecution officer SP Yadav told reporters.
Read | Lakhimpur violence: UP Cong leaders observe 'maun vrat'
The remand will end on October 15 morning.
The police remand was granted by Chief Judicial Magistrate Chintaram, with the condition that Ashish Mishra will not be harassed and his lawyer will remain present during interrogation, Yadav said.
Earlier, a court had sent Ashish Mishra to 14-day judicial custody.
Watch latest videos by DH here:
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Lack of leagues & more: What ails Indian football
Kashmir receives season’s first snowfall
Sweet taste of Squid Game success for SK candy couple
Five upcoming Big B movies to look forward to
Nuclear option: Earth's climate panacea or poison?
Climate justice: Rich nations dodge finance pledge
Follow 'Navratri' dress code or pay fine: Bank to staff
Chhetri scores 77th international goal, equals Pele
Blow to researchers as Covid portal set to fall silent