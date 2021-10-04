Lakhimpur violence: Chhattisgarh CM Baghel slams UP govt for not allowing him to land at Lucknow airport

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Monday slammed the BJP-led Uttar Pradesh government for not allowing him to land at the Lucknow airport and asked whether civil rights have been abolished in the northern state.

Baghel was scheduled to visit Lakhimpur Kheri in UP where eight people were killed after violence erupted during a farmers' protest on Sunday.

The Uttar Pradesh government has requested the Lucknow airport authority not to allow the arrival of Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Baghel and Punjab's Deputy CM Sukhjinder S Randhawa, who had announced plans to visit Lakhimpur Kheri in view of the violence there.

Baghel, who has been made senior observer by the Congress for the UP Assembly elections due next year, claimed the Lakhimpur incident shows the BJP's mentality that those who will raise voice against them will be crushed.

“On Sunday night, Priyanka Gandhi Ji, who was heading for Lakhimpur, was detained in Sitapur. I was also scheduled to go there (on Monday morning) and my plane is ready, but the UP government has denied landing permission (at Lucknow airport)," the CM told reporters here.

When Section 144 (of CrPC) is in force in Lakhimpur, then why landing at Lucknow is not being allowed? he asked. “Have the civil rights been abolished in Uttar Pradesh? Is a separate visa is required for going to UP? Why are people being stopped? It is very unfortunate as it is a question of civil rights. Can't people go to express their condolences and take stock of the incident? If they (BJP government) are stopping, then what is their mindset?" he further asked.

The way farmers were mowed down (in Lakhimpur Kheri on Sunday), shows their (UP BJP government's) mentality that those who will raise voices against them will be crushed and trampled, he claimed.

"This mentality is very dangerous and the whole country is agitated and everyone wants to go to Lakhimpur," he said adding that the incident has "exposed the real face of the BJP". When reporters pointed out that UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has assured to take stern action into the incident, Baghel said, “He used to say like this always after every incident…they were elected to power over the issue of law and order and now the entire country is watching how the law and order were violated there. There is nothing left in control of Yogi Adityanath, and his own people are doing such things.”

Baghel further said he will leave for Delhi at 11.30 am and further strategy (about going to UP) will be decided after discussion with senior leaders there.

