Lakhimpur violence: Court defers till November 15 hearing on bail plea of Ashish Mishra

A court here on Wednesday deferred till November 15 the hearing on the bail application of Union Minister Ajay Mishra's son Ashish and two others in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case.

Eight people were killed in the October 3 violence, which took place during a protest over Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya visit to Lakhimpur Kheri.

Four farmers and a journalist were knocked down by a car carrying BJP workers.

Ashish Mishra, Ashish Pandey and Lavkush Rana are among the 13 people arrested in connection with the death of the farmers.

The court of District and Sessions Judge Mukesh Mishra deferred the hearing on their bail application till November 15, said District Government Counsel Arvind Tripathi.

Tripathi said defence counsels moved an application in the court for an explanation from the prosecution over a purported photo of an injured BJP worker, Shyam Sundar Nishad, seen in police custody.

Later, he was declared brought dead at a hospital. He was allegedly lynched by the protesters after the car mowed down the farmers.

The prosecution objected to the production of the photograph, the authenticity of which is yet to be verified, Tripathi added.

The court called for a status report on this from the prosecution, who sought 15 more days as some forensic reports are yet to be received.