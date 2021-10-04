UP violence: Priyanka detained, case filed against 15

Lakhimpur violence: Priyanka detained, case filed against minister's son, 14 others

The security outside Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav's residence at Vikramaditya Marg has been beefed up

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Oct 04 2021, 08:28 ist
  • updated: Oct 04 2021, 08:55 ist
Eight people were killed on Sunday as violence erupted during a farmers' protest. Credit: PTI Photo

The Uttar Pradesh Police have filed a case against a Union Minister's son, 14 others over the death of eight, including four farmers, during violence at Lakhimpur on Sunday, according to multiple media reports. 

Meanwhile, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was detained early morning today by the Uttar Pradesh police as she headed to meet the families of four farmers killed in the wake of violence during an anti-farm laws protest in the state the previous day.  

Eight people were killed on Sunday as violence erupted during a farmers' protest, claiming the lives of both farmers and BJP workers ahead of a visit to Lakhimpur by Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, officials said.

Also Read — Lakhimpur Kheri: Ajay Mishra says 3 BJP workers and driver lynched, stone-pelting led to car accident

The security outside former Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav's residence at Vikramaditya Marg has been beefed up ahead of his scheduled visit to Lakhimpur Kheri. 

Reports said the violence broke out after two SUVs allegedly ran over four anti-farm law protesters over a statement made by Minister of State Ajay Mishra Teni, who was on his way to his village after a programme for UP Deputy CM Keshav Maurya in Lakhimpur city.

After the incident, angry farmers who were present at the spot, allegedly torched a vehicle belonging to the minister’s convoy.

UP DGP Mukul Goel said a total of eight persons died in the incident. “Out of the eight, four were farmers and the remaining four were others who were in the vehicles,” he said, assuring that action would be taken against the culprits.
 

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Uttar Pradesh
Lakhimpur
Priyanka Gandhi
Congress
Akhilesh Yadav
Indian Politics
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Key personalities named in Pandora Papers exposé

Key personalities named in Pandora Papers exposé

‘Major’ oil spill off California coast threatens fauna

‘Major’ oil spill off California coast threatens fauna

Tobacco consumption on the rise in rural women: Report

Tobacco consumption on the rise in rural women: Report

Silent disco helps South Africans beat virus blues

Silent disco helps South Africans beat virus blues

NCB raid rave party: What we know so far

NCB raid rave party: What we know so far

What's good for T20 cricket?

What's good for T20 cricket?

New youth brigade of Congress

New youth brigade of Congress

Let's graduate to gender literacy

Let's graduate to gender literacy

Life still in the woods for Ramanagar’s tribal families

Life still in the woods for Ramanagar’s tribal families

 