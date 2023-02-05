Lakhs take holy dip at Sangam on Maaghi Purnima

PTI
PTI, Prayagraj,
  • Feb 05 2023, 18:13 ist
  • updated: Feb 05 2023, 18:13 ist
Senior Superintendent of Police (Magh Mela) Rajiv Narayan Mishra said that over 5,000 personnel were posted at the venue for security arrangements. Credit: PTI Photo

Around 20 lakh devotees took a dip in the waters of the holy Sangam here on Sunday on the occasion of "Maaghi Purnima", officials said.

Sangam is the confluence of three rivers — the Ganga, Yamuna and mythical Saraswati.

"There was a crowd of people from 4 am itself. By noon, around 20 lakh people have taken a dip at Sangam. Many people had reached the venue on Saturday night itself," an official said.

Senior Superintendent of Police (Magh Mela) Rajiv Narayan Mishra said that over 5,000 personnel were posted at the venue for security arrangements. River ambulance and floating police outpost were also been arranged, he said.

The next 'snaan' of the Maagh Mela will take place on February 18 on the occasion of Mahashivratri, and with that, the Maagh Mela will conclude.

