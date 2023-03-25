Lalu Prasad's daughter MP Misa Bharti appears before ED in land-for-jobs money laundering case

RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav's daughter MP Misa Bharti appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in Delhi on Saturday for questioning in the railways land-for-jobs linked money laundering case, officials said.

Bharti, 46, is a Rajya Sabha MP of the Rashtriya Janta Dal (RJD).

Her brother and Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav were deposed for questioning before the CBI in Delhi on Saturday in the same case.

Both the central agencies had recently initiated action in the case, with the CBI questioning Lalu Prasad and his wife and former Bihar chief minister Rabri Devi and the ED carrying out raids against the RJD chief's family.

The Enforcement Directorate, after the searches, said it seized "unaccounted cash" of Rs 1 crore and detected proceeds of crime worth Rs 600 crore.

It said the investigation was underway to unearth more investments made on behalf of Prasad's family and their associates in various sectors, including real estate, at various places.

The alleged scam pertains to the period when Prasad was the railway minister in the UPA-1 government at the Centre.

It was alleged that during the period 2004-09, various persons were appointed to Group D positions in various zones of the Indian Railways, and in lieu, the persons concerned transferred their land to the family members of Lalu Prasad Yadav, the then-minister of railways, and A K Infosystems Pvt Ltd, a beneficiary company in this case.