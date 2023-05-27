Landmine destroyed near LoC in J&K's Poonch

The Army on Saturday detected and destroyed a landmine in a forward village near the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.
The landmine, in a rusted condition, was detected by the Army troops during patrolling in Malikpur village of Mendhar sector, the officials said.
They said the area was cordoned off and the landmine was later destroyed by the Bomb Disposal Squad in a controlled explosion.
As part of an anti-infiltration obstacle system, the forward areas are dotted with landmines which sometimes get washed away by rains, the officials said.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
New Parliament inauguration: When, where to watch
Australian teenager fights off monster crocodile
LGBTQ+ Russians seek to escape prejudice in Argentina
Venice exhibition portrays Africa's forced urbanisation
Czech man sets world record with staggering 9-hr plank
Test pilots and the taste of danger
Cycling on the road to nostalgia
Meghalaya board declares class 10 results, 51.93% pass
Gill’s blistering ton flattens MI as GT enter final
DH Toon | 'Satyameva Jayate'