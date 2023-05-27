Landmine destroyed near LoC in J&K's Poonch

PTI
PTI, Jammu,
  • May 27 2023, 16:29 ist
  • updated: May 27 2023, 16:29 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The Army on Saturday detected and destroyed a landmine in a forward village near the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

The landmine, in a rusted condition, was detected by the Army troops during patrolling in Malikpur village of Mendhar sector, the officials said.

They said the area was cordoned off and the landmine was later destroyed by the Bomb Disposal Squad in a controlled explosion.

As part of an anti-infiltration obstacle system, the forward areas are dotted with landmines which sometimes get washed away by rains, the officials said.

