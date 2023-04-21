Landslide blocks Badrinath national highway

Landslide blocks Badrinath national highway

The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) is clearing the rubble that accumulated on the highway at Hanuman Chatti

PTI
PTI, Gopeshwar, Uttarakhand,
  • Apr 21 2023, 12:44 ist
  • updated: Apr 21 2023, 14:22 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Images

 A landslide triggered by snowfall and rain has blocked the Badrinath national highway at Hanuman Chatti, the district administration said on Friday.

The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) is clearing the rubble that accumulated on the highway at Hanuman Chatti, about 10 km from the Himalayan temple, due to the landslide on Thursday evening.

Also Read: Early warning is first defence in Kerala climate disasters

The Badrinath shrine is scheduled to reopen for devotees on April 27. 

