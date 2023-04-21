Landslide blocks Badrinath national highway

A landslide triggered by snowfall and rain has blocked the Badrinath national highway at Hanuman Chatti, the district administration said on Friday.
The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) is clearing the rubble that accumulated on the highway at Hanuman Chatti, about 10 km from the Himalayan temple, due to the landslide on Thursday evening.
The Badrinath shrine is scheduled to reopen for devotees on April 27.
