Landslide blocks Jammu-Srinagar highway

The highway is the lifeline of the landlocked valley and the main road link connecting Kashmir with the rest of the country

IANS
IANS,
  • Feb 21 2023, 10:45 ist
  • updated: Feb 21 2023, 10:45 ist
Stranded vehicle wait on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway near Nagrota, in Jammu. Credit: PTI File Photo

The Jammu-Srinagar national highway has been closed for vehicular traffic due to landslide on the road stretch between Ramban and Banihal, officials said on Tuesday.

"Jammu Srinagar NHW blocked due to landslide at CPPL Mess between Ramban and Banihal," the J&K Traffic Police said in a tweet, adding that clearance work was currently under way.

Jammu and Kashmir
India News
Srinagar

