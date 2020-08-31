Landslides block J&K highway, 300 vehicles stranded

Landslides block Jammu and Kashmir highway, 300 vehicles stranded

PTI
PTI, Jammu,
  • Aug 31 2020, 15:42 ist
  • updated: Aug 31 2020, 15:45 ist
Truck stranded at J&K National Highway as it remains closed due to multiple landslides triggered by rains, in Jammu. Credit: PTI Photo

Landslides and mudslides triggered by heavy rains blocked the 270-km-long Srinagar-Jammu national highway at several places in Ramban district on Monday, officials said.

Over 300 vehicles were stranded at several places on the highway, the only all-weather road connecting Kashmir valley with the rest of the country.

The men and machines of the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) and Border Roads Organisation (BRO) have started clearance of the landslides to restore the traffic on the highway, they said.

However, the Srinagar-Kargil-Leh road, which connects UTs of Jammus and Kashmir and Ladakh, is open for traffic.

The Mughal road, connecting Shopian district of Kashmir valley with Poonch district of Jammu region, is through for vehicles carrying essentials, mostly trucks and oil tankers, they said.

The traffic on inter-district Kishtwar-Paddar road has been restored on Monday after clearance of landslides, which blocked the road 3 days ago, they said. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

mudslides
Jammu and Kashmir
NHAI
Border road organisation

What's Brewing

22-metre asteroid to pass by Earth on September 1: NASA

22-metre asteroid to pass by Earth on September 1: NASA

Donald Trump, vicar of fear and violence

Donald Trump, vicar of fear and violence

What happened in Portland? Here's what we know

What happened in Portland? Here's what we know

The Lead: Vir Das on releasing comedy specials online

The Lead: Vir Das on releasing comedy specials online

 