Landslides block Jammu-Srinagar National Highway

The Jammu-Srinagar National highway has been closed for vehicular traffic due to shooting stones and landslides at Ramban, officials said on Thursday.

"Jammu-Srinagar NHW (NH-44) blocked at Mehad, Cafeteria, Ramban due to mudslide and shooting stones. However, Mughal road and SSG road through for vehicular movement," Jammu and Kashmir Traffic police said.

Also Read | 3 soldiers killed in suicide attack in J&K army camp

The highway is the lifeline of the Kashmir valley and the main road link connecting Kashmir with the rest of the country.

Kashmir-bound trucks laden with essential supplies and other vehicles pass through the highway and fruit carrying trucks from Kashmir head for the rest of the country through this road.