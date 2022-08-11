Landslides block Jammu-Srinagar National Highway

Landslides block Jammu-Srinagar National Highway

The highway is the lifeline of the Kashmir valley and the main road link connecting Kashmir with the rest of the country

IANS
IANS, Srinagar,
  • Aug 11 2022, 15:05 ist
  • updated: Aug 11 2022, 16:59 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock image

The Jammu-Srinagar National highway has been closed for vehicular traffic due to shooting stones and landslides at Ramban, officials said on Thursday.

"Jammu-Srinagar NHW (NH-44) blocked at Mehad, Cafeteria, Ramban due to mudslide and shooting stones. However, Mughal road and SSG road through for vehicular movement," Jammu and Kashmir Traffic police said.

Also Read | 3 soldiers killed in suicide attack in J&K army camp

The highway is the lifeline of the Kashmir valley and the main road link connecting Kashmir with the rest of the country.

Kashmir-bound trucks laden with essential supplies and other vehicles pass through the highway and fruit carrying trucks from Kashmir head for the rest of the country through this road.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Jammu and Kashmir
Srinagar
Landslide
India News

What's Brewing

Antarctic ice shelf crumbling faster than anticipated

Antarctic ice shelf crumbling faster than anticipated

Taliban fighters swap arms for books in Afghanistan

Taliban fighters swap arms for books in Afghanistan

Martyrdom in Surapura preceded by fight against British

Martyrdom in Surapura preceded by fight against British

Long weekend gives Bengalureans the travel bug

Long weekend gives Bengalureans the travel bug

 