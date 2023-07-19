Jammu-Srinagar highway blocked due to landslides

Landslides block Jammu-Srinagar National Highway

The traffic police said that the clearance work was in progress.

IANS
IANS, Jammu,
  • Jul 19 2023, 10:26 ist
  • updated: Jul 19 2023, 10:26 ist
Jammu-Srinagar national highway. Credit: PTI File Photo

Jammu-Srinagar National Highway has been closed for vehicular traffic due to multiple mudslides and shooting stones, officials said on Wednesday.

"National Highway blocked at various places due to mudslide/shooting stones. People are advised not to travel till the restoration work is completed," the Jammu and Kashmir Traffic police said.

The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway is the lifeline of the Kashmir valley and the main road link connecting Kashmir with the rest of the country.

Kashmir-bound trucks laden with essential supplies and other vehicles pass through the highway and fruit-carrying trucks from Kashmir head for the rest of the country through this road.

India News
Jammu and Kashmir

