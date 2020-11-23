Last man standing: One man among 42 people was not infected by Covid-19 in Himachal Pradesh village

Bhushan Thakur of Thorang, Himachal Pradesh, was the only one who tested negative for Covid-19 in his entire village, NDTV reported.

The rest of the 41 residents of Thorang village in Lahaul-Spiti district tested positive for Covid-19 on November 13 in one of the worst outbreaks of Covid-19 at a high altitude place where the temperature have gone below freezing point.

“I tested negative mainly because I use mask and sanitiser and maintain social distancing,” 52-year-old Thakur told NDTV.

For latest updates on Coronavirus outbreak, click here

"The reason behind the coronavirus outbreak becoming so severe in the region is that people huddle in a one-room in front of the fireplace because of the cold," he said.

Six people in his family tested positive too. However, he managed to isolate himself in a different room where he cooks his own food.

Deputy Commissioner of Lahaul-Spiti Pankaj Rai said that the population of the village is around 160. Because of the extreme cold during winters most people moved to other places. Only 42 people were left of whom 41 tested positive for coronavirus.

A religious gathering was held in the village on October 13, which may be the reason for the spread of the infection.

“We can't ascertain the exact reason but due to change in weather conditions the movement of people increased and maybe that could also be one of the reasons,” Rai added.

"All those who have tested Covid-19 positive are alright without any serious complication," government doctor ML Bandhu said.