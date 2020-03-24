Last train from Kerala reaches Patna; no new coronavirus case in Bihar

Though all the express and passenger trains have been halted amid nationwide lockdown, the last train, which originated from Ernakulam in Kerala on March 21, reached Patna on March 24.

The train was allowed to complete its destination as it originated prior to stopping passenger train operations.

Before reaching its destination, the train stopped at Buxar and Ara railway stations in Bihar where thermal screening of 478 and 331 passengers was done. Finally, the train reached Danapur, some 15 kms from Patna, where it was short terminated. “Altogether 3500 passengers were screened at Danapur,” said Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of the East Central Railway (ECR), Rajesh Kumar, adding that “all the stations under ECR have been put under lockdown. Passengers have been asked not to come to stations. However, goods train operation, carrying essential commodities, are running normally.”

NO FRESH CASE IN BIHAR

Meanwhile, Bihar heaved a sigh of relief when no new positive case was reported on Tuesday. The second day of lockdown in the State saw strict enforcement of law by the police officials. Roads wore a deserted look. Shops and business establishments remained closed. However, there was a mad rush at the vegetable market and grocery shops.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has announced that one month ration will be given for free to all ration cardholders. Among other benefits announced, three months advance pension will be given to old age pensioners, besides those availing widow pension and disability pension schemes.