Laundry staff refuse to wash COVID-19 patients' clothes

Laundry workers refuse to wash clothes of COVID-19 patients

PTI
PTI, Yavatmal,
  • Mar 19 2020, 13:27pm ist
  • updated: Mar 19 2020, 13:27pm ist
Representative photo. (Credit: PTI)

Growing concern over the spread of coronavirus was evident at the local government medical college, where laundry service staff refused to wash clothes from the isolation ward which has three COVID-19 patients and another four under observation.

Track live updates on the coronavirus here

The ward staff on Monday gave the isolation ward clothes like bedsheets, curtains etc for cleaning to the 'dhobi', who also washes clothes of other wards.

However, people responsible for cleaning the clothes refused to wash the clothes belonging to isolation ward fearing infection from them.

"We fear that we will catch the coronavirus infection if we touch these clothes," said Ashok Chaudhary, a washerman.

Also Read: Coronavirus FAQs: All you need to know about the pandemic

 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Mumbai
India
Maharashtra
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

Rupee slips past 75 per US dollar first time in history

Rupee slips past 75 per US dollar first time in history

PS5 technical specs unveiled

PS5 technical specs unveiled

Reliance Industries shares continue to fall

Reliance Industries shares continue to fall

Dating in the time of coronavirus

Dating in the time of coronavirus

 