Lawrence Bishnoi gang member arrested after exchange of fire with police in Delhi

Delhi: Bishnoi gang member arrested post fire exchange

A semi-automatic pistol and two live cartridges were recovered from his possession and four empty cartridges found at the spot were seized, police said

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Mar 05 2023, 16:30 ist
  • updated: Mar 05 2023, 16:43 ist
A member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang was arrested in the early hours of Sunday after an exchange of fire with police near Qutub Minar metro station here, officials said.

The accused, Neeraj alias Katiya (30), is a resident of Jhajjar district of Haryana, the police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Alok Kumar said information was received that the absconding accused Neeraj would be near Qutub Minar metro station between 2 am and 3 am on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday.

Accordingly, a trap was laid near the spot. The accused, who came in an autorickshaw, was surrounded when he stepped out of the three-wheeler, the officer said.

"He was signalled to stop but the accused whipped out his pistol and fired two rounds towards the police team. The team also fired two rounds in self-defence. Finally, Neeraj was overpowered and disarmed by the team," Kumar said.

A semi-automatic pistol and two live cartridges were recovered from his possession and four empty cartridges found at the spot were seized, he said.

Neeraj was involved in more than 25 criminal cases, including those of murder, attempt to murder, extortion, robbery, kidnapping, hurt, assault, threatening and theft etc. in Delhi, Haryana and Rajasthan, according to police.

