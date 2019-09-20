Laxmi Hebbalkar quizzed for 2 days, may be called again

Congress MLA Laxmi Hebbalkar on Friday said she had provided all documents related to her financial dealings to the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Hebbalkar appeared before the ED officials for questioning for the second day in connection with the probe into money laundering case against former Minister D K Shivakumar.

Sources in the ED said that she will be called for questioning again after days. The ED officials analysing her answers and her documents now. Maybe after a week, she will be called again for questioning.

After her questioning on the second day, she told reporters that for the past two-days she appeared before the ED official for questioning.

"The ED officials did not ask me to appear again. I have replied all their questions and submitted all documents to them,” she said.

She also said that she did not have any financial dealings with Shivakumar. However, she refused to answer a question when asked why the ED summoned her if she did not have financial dealings with Shivakumar.

Sources said she was questioned about her links with Shivakumar and investments made by him.

Shivakumar was arrested by the ED earlier this month after questioning for several days.

Separately, D K Suresh, brother of Shivakumar met him at Tihar jail where he is serving judicial custody. Though some of the followers of Shivakumar was also come to Tihar jail to meet him, the jail authorities did not allow them.

Besides Hebbalkar, the ED officials so far questioned eight people and recorded their statement under Prevention of Money Laundering Act, in this case including Sunil Kumar Sharma, Sachin Narayan, Tanuj, Anjaneya H (Karnataka Bhavan employee), Anil Jail, Ajay Khanna, N S Somesh, Aishwarya, daughter of D K Shivakumar.

However, Rajendra Sharma, a former employee of Karnataka Bhavan, not appeared before the ED for making a statement despite he was called, sources in the ED said.

Meanwhile, a special court will continue to hear the bail petition filed by Shivakumar on Saturday.