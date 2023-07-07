Leaders of lawyers' groups held over Tis Hazari firing

Leaders of two lawyers' groups arrested over Tis Hazari Court complex firing

Three advocates were arrested in connection with the firing incident and sent to four-day police custody by a local court on July 6.

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 07 2023, 13:15 ist
  • updated: Jul 07 2023, 14:12 ist
Tis Hazari Court Complex, Delhi. Credit: centraldelhi.dcourts.gov.in

The leaders of both groups of lawyers allegedly involved in the firing incident at the Tis Hazari Court complex were arrested on Friday, police said.

Manish Sharma, the vice-president of the Delhi Bar Association, and Lalit Sharma, the brother of the association's secretary Atul Sharma, have been arrested, they said.

Further raids are underway, the police added.

Also Read: Lawyers fire in the air at Delhi's Tis Hazari Court amid clash

Three advocates were arrested in connection with the firing incident and sent to four-day police custody by a local court on Thursday.

The police said the two groups were allegedly involved in the firing incident that was reported on the court premises on Wednesday.

It was alleged that an official of the Delhi Bar Association opened fire at the supporters of another association member. A video purporting to show a person firing in the air while some people throw stones and wooden planks was circulated on social media.

Following a night-long operation in Bhalswa, Swaroop Nagar, Haiderpur, Shalimar Bagh and Vikaspuri on Thursday, the police apprehended advocates Aman Singh, Sachin Sangwan and Ravi Gupta.

According to a police officer, the three accused belong to rival groups of bar association office-bearers. Three country-made firearms, four live cartridges and two cars were seized from them.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Delhi
Bar Association

Related videos

What's Brewing

'Project-K', first-ever Indian film to debut at SDCC

'Project-K', first-ever Indian film to debut at SDCC

Ricky Martin, Jwan Yosef announce divorce

Ricky Martin, Jwan Yosef announce divorce

Tomatoes pricier than gasoline in India with 445% hike

Tomatoes pricier than gasoline in India with 445% hike

Study reveals age of onset of 7 diseases

Study reveals age of onset of 7 diseases

No shorts: Jammu's Mahakali temple brings dress code

No shorts: Jammu's Mahakali temple brings dress code

Are AI robots the future of elder care?

Are AI robots the future of elder care?

One booked for flinging cat out off flat, killing it

One booked for flinging cat out off flat, killing it

How is animal world suffering from climate change?

How is animal world suffering from climate change?

Haryana allows restaurants to open 24×7

Haryana allows restaurants to open 24×7

 