Leopard cubs found in abandoned Pithoragarh house

Leopard gives birth to three cubs in abandoned house in Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh

The forest officer said the building has been cordoned off and is being watched constantly

PTI
PTI, Pithoragarh (Uttarakhand),
  • Mar 14 2023, 20:48 ist
  • updated: Mar 14 2023, 20:49 ist
Representative image. Credit: Credit: MFD/Wildlife SOS

A leopard left her three cubs in an abandoned building at Silpata village near here, sparking panic among local residents.

The cubs were first spotted by Geeta Devi, a local resident who stores fodder for her livestock in the building, when she went to bring the feed on Monday morning, Range Officer (Pithoragarh Forest Division) Dinesh Joshi said.

Suspecting the leopardess to be hiding nearby, she ran out of the building and informed the villagers, who called a Forest Department team.

Read | Escaped pet leopard runs amok in Pakistan capital

The abandoned building where the cubs were born is situated near Silpata Van panchayat, the officer said.

"As the building has long been abandoned, the leopardess might have found it safe to deliver the cubs there," said Joshi.

"It is the second such incident in recent years in which a leopardess gave birth near a populated area. In 2017, another leopardess delivered three cubs near our range office," he said.

The forest officer said the building has been cordoned off and is being watched constantly to save the villagers from a sudden attack by the leopardess, who might revisit her cubs.

"The cat family has a natural tendency to shift its cubs from one place to another to keep them safe. We are waiting for the leopardess to return to her cubs," said Joshi.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

leopard
Uttarakhand

Related videos

What's Brewing

Man seen throwing currency notes from speeding car

Man seen throwing currency notes from speeding car

Google lets testers access ChatGPT-style generative AI

Google lets testers access ChatGPT-style generative AI

Lahore is most polluted city, says survey

Lahore is most polluted city, says survey

SK girl band offers a glimpse into the metaverse future

SK girl band offers a glimpse into the metaverse future

After 'Elephant Whisperers', tourists throng Theppakadu

After 'Elephant Whisperers', tourists throng Theppakadu

Drunk off-duty TTE urinates on woman in train, sacked

Drunk off-duty TTE urinates on woman in train, sacked

 