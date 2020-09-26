Lesbian couple seeks cops protection to live together

Lesbian couple in Uttar Pradesh seeks police protection to live together

PTI
PTI, Muzaffarnagar,
  • Sep 26 2020, 13:56 ist
  • updated: Sep 26 2020, 13:56 ist
The duo approached authorities on Friday evening seeking police protection, she said. Credit: AFP

A lesbian couple in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district has sought police protection after their families opposed their decision to live with each other and allegedly threatened them of dire consequences, police said on Saturday.

According to Shamli District Magistrate Jasjit Kaur, the two women, aged 22 and 23, eloped from their villages fearing a threat to their lives.

"They are both adults and free to live wherever they want," Kaur said.

The duo approached authorities on Friday evening seeking police protection, she said.

Their statements have been recorded and on the basis of these, an order will be issued by the sub divisional magistrate.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Uttar Pradesh
Lesbian couple
LGBTQIA+

What's Brewing

Magawa, the rat, wins gold medal for finding landmines

Magawa, the rat, wins gold medal for finding landmines

Inside eBay's cockroach cult: A stalking scandal story

Inside eBay's cockroach cult: A stalking scandal story

Bosnia trains world's mine-detecting dogs

Bosnia trains world's mine-detecting dogs

Earth has captured a new mini-moon: Report

Earth has captured a new mini-moon: Report

IPL 2020 | KKR vs SRH: SWOT Analysis

IPL 2020 | KKR vs SRH: SWOT Analysis

 