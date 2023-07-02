Lesser presence of security forces reason for spike in terror attacks in Rajouri-Poonch

Pakistan’s changed strategy and lesser presence of security forces are claimed to be some of the reasons behind the spike in terror attacks in twin border districts of Rajouri and Poonch in Jammu region in the last two years.

A total of 26 army personnel, including three officers and five paratroopers, and seven civilians have been killed in eight terror attacks since October 11, 2021 in the twin districts.

“In the last few years, presence of security forces has been diminishing in Rajouri-Poonch belt. We should not forget the fact that both the districts are close to the Line of Control,” former Director General of J&K Police, K Rajendra Kumar said.

He said though the population of border twin-districts is largely patriotic, the presence of over-ground workers, who provide terrorists with logistics, is also among the major factors behind the spike in terrorism in the region.

Kumar’s statement was corroborated by another senior police officer, involved in counter-insurgency operations. “After south Kashmir which borders Rajouri and Poonch became hotbed of new age militancy in the last decade, army and other paramilitary forces from the twin districts were moved to the Valley. It gave enemy a chance to regroup in the region,” he said.

After Operation ‘Sarp Vinash’ was undertaken by the army to flush out terrorists who had made bases in the Hilkaka Poonch-Surankot area of the Pir Panjal range during April-May 2003, peace had returned to the region. But militancy started rearing its ugly head in Rajouri and Poonch districts in 2020 again.

“Terrorists are roaming around in the jungles of Rajouri and Poonch, which has natural caves that provide them safe haven. Pakistan is taking advantage of this as terrorists can easily carry out attacks and later take shelter in these caves without being detected,” the officer said.

South of Pir Panjal range, where Rajouri and Poonch districts lie, has a hilly terrain spread over 4,304 square kilometres with the Line of Control meandering along the two border districts that till date remains the most preferred route of infiltration for Pakistani terrorists.

According to sources militants are using high-tech gadgets like pre-programmed drones for weapon dropping and offline applications for escape routes which provide them a cover in the area.