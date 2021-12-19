LeT militant killed in Srinagar outskirts

A Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) militant was killed on Sunday in a brief encounter with the security forces in the outskirts of Jammu & Kashmir's Srinagar city.

Police said a LeT militant was killed in a brief encounter with the security forces in the Dharbagh Dhara area of Harwan in the outskirts of Srinagar city early Sunday morning.

"On specific information generated by police, a joint team of police and the CRPF launched a cordon and search operation in the Harwan area. The hiding militant fired at the security forces after which he was killed in a brief encounter," police said

"Exact identity of the slain militant is being ascertained," they added.

