LeT militants carried out Sopore attack, says Kashmir IGP, refutes charges of civilian killing by CRPF

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir, Vijay Kumar said that Lashkar-e-Taiba militants who were hiding in a mosque carried out an attack at a paramilitary party in Sopore town that led to the death of a CRPF trooper and a civilian while a minor boy was rescued.
He said there was no retaliation from the security forces and it was later found that militants had left behind one full magazine and another one from which 30 bullets were used in the premises of a local mosque.
Also Read: Wake up dadu: 3-year-old boy cries near grandfather's body, who died in Jammu & Kashmir's Sopore militant attack
“The attack was carried out by two Lashkar-e-Taiba militants that include a foreign militant Usmban Bhai and a local militant Adil. They fired 30 bullets as evident from the magazine recovered from the mosque premises. Another magazine was also recovered which was full,” Kumar said in a hurriedly called presser, here.
'They want to kill me’: Covid-19 patients's delirium
Coronavirus: Not all, but why do few infect others?
Top alternatives to Chinese apps banned in India
What changes Putin is proposing to Russian constitution
Many U’khand villagers rely on Nepalese mobile towers
Covid-19: The final straw for India's airlines?
Wake up dadu: 3-yr-old to grandpa killed in J&K attack