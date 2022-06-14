LeT militants targeting Amarnath yatra shot by J&K cops

LeT militants planning to target yatra killed in Srinagar: Jammu & Kashmir police

Among the slain militants this year, 65 were affiliated with the LeT and 24 with Jaish-e-Mohammad outfits

Zulfikar Majid
Zulfikar Majid, DHNS, Srinagar,
  • Jun 14 2022, 11:51 ist
  • updated: Jun 14 2022, 11:51 ist

Two militants, including a Pakistani, affiliated with Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) outfit were killed in a brief encounter with security forces in Bemina area of Srinagar on Tuesday morning.

Police said the terror handlers across the border had sent two Pakistani terrorists of LeT along with one local terrorist Adil Hussain Mir of Pahalgam, Anantnag with the intention to attack the upcoming Amarnath yatra.

Adil, they said, had gone to Pakistan in 2018 on passport and returned as a terrorist.

Kashmir Zone Police while quoting Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir, Vijay Kumar, tweeted: “Two #terrorists of proscribed terror outfit LeT neutralised by Srinagar Police in a swift #encounter in Bemina area of #Srinagar. One policeman also received minor injury."

One of the slain terrorists was identified as Abdullah Gojri from Faisalabad, Pakistan. The IGP also said that the duo was the same group, who escaped from the Sopore gunfight on June 7.

“This was the same group of #terrorists, who escaped from #Sopore #encounter. We have been tracking their movement,” he added.

According to J&K police, 102 militants, including 72 locals and 30 Pakistanis have been killed this year so far in Kashmir in 92 encounters with security forces. In the same period last year, just 50 militants which included just one foreigner were killed.

Among the slain militants this year, 65 were affiliated with the LeT and 24 with Jaish-e-Mohammad outfits.

Among 92 encounters reported this year, 57 were reported in south Kashmir, 22 in Central Kashmir and 13 in north Kashmir.

