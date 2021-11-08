LeT terrorist arrested in J&K's Anantnag

LeT terrorist arrested in J&K's Anantnag

Arrested terrorist was identified as Hafiz Abdullah MaliK

PTI
PTI, Srinagar,
  • Nov 08 2021, 14:52 ist
  • updated: Nov 08 2021, 14:52 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Security forces on Monday arrested a Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT)  terrorist from Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said. 

A team of police and Army apprehended the active terrorist from Wahadan village of Ashmuqam area in Anantnag during a search operation, the officials said.

They said the arrested terrorist was identified as Hafiz Abdullah Malik, who was affiliated with The Resistance Front (TRF), which is believed to be a shadow outfit of LeT.

A pistol and seven rounds were recovered from Malik's possession at the time of his arrest while on his disclosure, the security forces recovered one AK rifle, two magazines and 40 rounds from Katsu forests. 

Check out latest videos from DH:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Lashkar-e-Taiba
India News
Jammu and Kashmir

Related videos

What's Brewing

Google Doodle celebrates biologist Ranadive's birthday

Google Doodle celebrates biologist Ranadive's birthday

First Chinese woman walks in space, scripts history

First Chinese woman walks in space, scripts history

DH Toon | Do something before China takes advantage!

DH Toon | Do something before China takes advantage!

Six reasons to buy your dream home this festive season

Six reasons to buy your dream home this festive season

Suicide bombers remain central to Taliban strategy

Suicide bombers remain central to Taliban strategy

Why are cancer cases rising in India?

Why are cancer cases rising in India?

 