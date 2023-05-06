LeT terrorist killed in encounter in J&K's Baramulla

A Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist was killed in an encounter with security forces in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, police said.
After receiving information about the presence of terrorists in the Karhama Kunzer area of Baramulla, a cordon and search operation was launched, a police official said.
It turned into an encounter after terrorists fired upon the forces who retaliated.
One terrorist was killed in the exchange of fire, the official said.
"Killed terrorist identified as Abid Wani, resident of Yarhol Babapora in Kulgam, linked with proscribed terror outfit LeT. Incriminating materials, one AK-47 rifle recovered," Kashmir Zone Police said in a tweet.
#BaramullaEncounterUpdate: Killed #terrorist identified as Abid Wani S/O Mohd Rafiq Wani R/O Yarhol Babapora Kulgam, linked with proscribed #terror outfit LeT. Incriminating materials, 01 AK 47 rifle recovered.@JmuKmrPolice https://t.co/U5iocqLfKW
— Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) May 6, 2023
