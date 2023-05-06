LeT terrorist killed in encounter in J&K's Baramulla

LeT terrorist killed in encounter in J&K's Baramulla

Cordon operation turned into an encounter after militants fired upon the forces

PTI
PTI, Srinagar,
  • May 06 2023, 08:51 ist
  • updated: May 06 2023, 09:56 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI File Photo

A Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist was killed in an encounter with security forces in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, police said.

After receiving information about the presence of terrorists in the Karhama Kunzer area of Baramulla, a cordon and search operation was launched, a police official said.

Also Read: Five Indian Army jawans killed in counter-terror op in Jammu and Kashmir

It turned into an encounter after terrorists fired upon the forces who retaliated.

One terrorist was killed in the exchange of fire, the official said.

"Killed terrorist identified as Abid Wani, resident of Yarhol Babapora in Kulgam, linked with proscribed terror outfit LeT. Incriminating materials, one AK-47 rifle recovered," Kashmir Zone Police said in a tweet.

