LeT terrorist killed in Kashmir encounter

A Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist has been killed in an ongoing encounter in South Kashmir's Kulgam district, police said on Saturday.
The police said that a search is also continuing at the encounter site in Chakisamad area.
Earlier, a joint team of the police and security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about the presence of terrorists.
As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where terrorists were hiding they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.
Meanwhile, another encounter is also ongoing in Anantnag district's Sirhama area .
Check out DH's latest videos:
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Open Sesame | Fuel price hike
When festivals unite
What do you make of that, Jeeves?
Karaga procession to follow dargah visit tradition
DH Toon | UP cheers as seer threatens to rape Muslims
No shoving or biting! US airline passengers fined
UK truck drivers report 20 mile queue to Dover
Korean queen's curious Indian connect
IIT-K named among top engineering varsities in world
Richer than the Queen: UK FM's mega-wealthy wife