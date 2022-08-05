Let's celebrate I-Day by hosting tricolour: CM Kejriwal

Let's celebrate 75th I-Day by hosting tricolour, singing national anthem: CM Kejriwal

The Aam Aadmi Party government has decided to distribute 25 lakh flags across the city

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Aug 05 2022, 17:47 ist
  • updated: Aug 05 2022, 17:47 ist
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Credit: PTI Photo

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday called upon the people to celebrate the 75th anniversary of Independence by holding the tricolour and sing the national anthem at 5 pm on August 14.

The Aam Aadmi Party government has decided to distribute 25 lakh flags across the city. Government school students will also be given flags so that they could take them home, he said.

"The country is celebrating the 75th anniversary of Independence. People are happy and every government is celebrating the occasion," he said.

"'Har Ghar Tiranga, Har Haath Tiranga' and other events are being held to celebrate the occasion. Today, I want to appeal to the people of the country that they sing the national anthem at 5 pm (on August 14)," he said during an online briefing.

The chief minister also urged the people to take a pledge to work towards making India the "Number One country in the world".

India News
Independence Day
Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav
Arvind Kejriwal

